Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

To Dye For

April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

I enjoyed “The New Naturals” (C&EN, Feb. 10, page 10). But no story about the search for nonsynthetic colors, preservatives, and flavors would be complete without some mention of the colorful history of dyes, among them the legendary red (cochineal) dye that was once one of the world’s most precious commodities.

Interested readers can learn more about this centuries-long tale of “greed and subterfuge” from the wonderful book “A Perfect Red” by Amy Butler Greenfield. Enjoy!

David W. Pratt
Vergennes, Vt.

In “The New Naturals” the phycocyanobilin configurational stereochemistry is written as 4(E),10(E),15(E) instead of the correct all-Z. It is an understandable mistake, because the stereochemistry is incorrectly drawn in many popular and early scientific sources. However, phycocyanobilin’s biological precursor is natural (all-Z) biliverdin, and phycocyanobilin has the same stereochemistry, which turns out to be important in its role as a photosensory pigment. Light activation involves a change from Z to E at one of the stereocenters, which induces a conformational change in the protein to which it is bound.

David A. Lightner
Reno, Nev.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of hydrangea color changes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s Year in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of plant flowering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE