Policy

Facilities Making Listed Chemicals Are Mapped

by Cheryl Hogue
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Andrew Francis/Maine People's Resource Center
Activists return products containing targeted hazardous chemicals to a Portland, Maine, Walgreens store.
Activists return products with hazardous chemicals to a Walgreens store in Portland, Maine, on April 16, 2014.
Credit: Andrew Francis/Maine People's Resource Center
Activists return products containing targeted hazardous chemicals to a Portland, Maine, Walgreens store.

A new report shows the geographic distribution of U.S. facilities that produce or import chemicals that EPA, states, or the European Union have identified as potentially problematic because of health or other concerns. These facilities are strewn across the country, showing that substances listed by regulators as hazardous chemicals permeate the U.S. economy, says Richard Denison, senior scientist with the Environmental Defense Fund. The advocacy organization compiled the report using publicly available data that chemical manufacturers provided to EPA in 2012 as required by regulation. The 120 substances selected for the report are also targeted by a broad campaign seeking their removal from consumer products. That campaign, run by Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, a coalition of health and environmental groups, sponsored a take-back day for certain products sold by retailer Walgreens that contain those compounds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
