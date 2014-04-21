Gore Engineer Charged With Trade Secrets Theft

A chemical engineer who worked for fluorochemical expert W. L. Gore & Associates has been arrested on charges that he stole trade secrets from his former employer. Kwang Seoung Jeon was detained at a Newark, Del., hotel on April 2, the day on which he had tickets to fly back to his native South Korea. According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Jeon was working on camouflage fabrics. After receiving a poor performance review, he downloaded proprietary data from Gore’s computers, quit his job, and told his employer he was going back to South Korea to work as a consultant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter