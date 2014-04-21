Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government Roundup

April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has upheld the Obama Administration’s standards for curbing emissions of mercury, lead, arsenic, and other hazardous pollutants from coal- and oil-fired power plants. EPA says the rule, which begins in 2015, will prevent 11,000 premature deaths annually.

Biomedical research in the U.S. is on an unsustainable path, four leading researchers say (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1404402111). The current system is creating an ever-growing supply of biomedical scientists vying for finite resources and jobs, they write.

The Department of Energy released for comment a draft loan guarantee solicitation for renewable energy and efficient energy projects last week. When finalized, the solicitation could provide up to $4 billion in loan guarantees to aid commercialization of renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies.

ConocoPhillips announced last week that it would soon begin exporting liquefied natural gas from its Kenai LNG plant in Alaska. DOE authorized the company to reopen a facility already at the site and to export up to 40 billion cu ft of LNG over two years.

Ethylene glycol would be listed as a reproductive toxic in California, under a proposal from the state. If the plan is adopted, products sold in the state that contain the compound would have to include warning labels.

Hexavalent chromium would be regulated for the first time in drinking water in the U.S. starting in July if California finalizes a proposal issued last week. The rule would set a maximum allowable amount of 10 ppb of Cr(VI).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA proposes limit on perchlorate in drinking water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California acts on chlorpyrifos, federal officials fight nationwide ban﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes industry-backed Affordable Clean Energy plan﻿﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE