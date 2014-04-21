Advertisement

People

Helen M. Ebert

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Helen M. Ebert, 88, a retired Smith, Kline & French Laboratories chemist, died on Jan. 15 in Ambler, Pa.

Born in Valley Forge, Pa., Ebert completed a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Temple University before earning a master’s degree in chemistry there in 1949.

During her career, she worked for the Franklin Institute and the Frankford Arsenal, a former Army ammunition plant in Philadelphia. She joined Smith, Kline & French Laboratories in Philadelphia as a nomenclature chemist in 1955, retiring from the company after 30 years of service in 1985. She was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1949.

Ebert loved Philadelphia for its history, museums, and libraries. A book aficionado, she treasured her personal collection. She also enjoyed photography, traveling around the world, and hiking in search of wildflowers and birds.

She was predeceased by her brothers, George Ebert, Frank Ebert, and Walter Ebert. Survivors include her nephews, Gary Ebert and Frank Ebert; and her nieces, Ellen Craighead and Cynthia Rayburn. An internment service will be held at St. Peter’s Pikeland Cemetery in Chester Springs, Pa., at 11 AM on May 16.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

