Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Herbert T. Pratt

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Herbert T. Pratt, 88, a retired DuPont technical marketing associate and a resident of Newark, Del., died on Jan. 23.

A native of Eden, N.C., Pratt earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tri-State College (now Trine University) in Angola, Ind., in 1945.

After working briefly for Fieldcrest Mills in Eden, he joined the textile fibers department of DuPont as a customer service representative in 1952. He rose through the ranks to become a research engineer in 1963, a technical specialist in 1972, and a technical marketing associate in 1980. An authority on the identification and use of textile fibers, he was DuPont’s contact for law enforcement agencies seeking help in the identification and use of textile fibers as legal evidence.

Pratt published more than 200 papers on textiles and the history of chemistry.

He received the 1993 Olney Medal and the 1997 Harold C. Chapin Award, both from the American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists. He also received three awards from the American Society for Testing & Materials (now ASTM International) for his pioneering work in terminology management.

Pratt was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.

After retiring from DuPont in 1985, he enrolled at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt., receiving a master’s degree in history in 1987.

Pratt founded the Chemical Heritage Foundation’s Bolton Society, an organization for those who shared his passion for collecting antiquarian chemistry books. He was involved in numerous historical organizations in Delaware and was an archivist and member of New Castle Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; sons, Warren and Michael; daughter Alison Hetzel; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His daughter Ann Girvin died in 2012.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

William O. Hofmann
Albert W. Beucker
Robert A. Darby

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE