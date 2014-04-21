Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John R. Huizenga

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John R. Huizenga, 92, the Tracy H. Harris Professor Emeritus of Chemistry & Physics at the University of Rochester and an internationally recognized leader in the field of nuclear science, died on Jan. 25 in La Jolla, Calif.

Born in Hulton, Ill., Huizenga earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 1944. He then joined the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tenn. After World War II, he earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1949.

He held joint appointments at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory.

At Argonne, Huizenga was part of a team of researchers who examined the residue from the 1952 detonation of the hydrogen bomb “Big Mike” on Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. On the basis of their analysis, two elements were added to the periodic table: einsteinium and fermium.

Huizenga joined the University of Rochester in 1967 as a professor of chemistry and physics, serving five years as chair of the chemistry department. In his research, he studied the excited states of actinide nuclei by high-resolution reaction spectroscopy.

In 1989, the Department of Energy appointed Huizenga cochair of a panel that investigated and debunked the “cold fusion” claims of two University of Utah chemists who said they had achieved nuclear fusion at room temperature.

He received numerous fellowships and awards, including the Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry from ACS in 1975.

Huizenga was a fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the American Physical Society, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was also a member of the National Academy of Sciences and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1946.

He was the author of “Cold Fusion: The Scientific Fiasco of the Century” and “Five Decades of Research in Nuclear Science,” as well as the coauthor of “Nuclear Fission” and “Damped Nuclear Reactions.”

Huizenga is survived by his daughters, Linda and Jann; sons, Robert and Joel; and three grandchildren. His wife of 54 years, Dolly, died in 1999.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter A. S. Smith
Robert Bruno Alexander Naumann
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jerry Braunstein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE