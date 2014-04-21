Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Delivery

Nanoparticles Deliver Three Cancer Drugs To Tumors

Drug Delivery: Polymeric materials deliver specific amounts of multiple drugs to disease cells

by Stu Borman
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

CANCER KILLER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A drug-delivering nanoparticle with cisplatin core (green) is formed by polymerization of doxorubicin- and camptothecin-derivatized monomers and a cisplatin cross-linker.
Graphic show that a nanoparticle with cisplatin core (green) is formed by polymerization of doxorubicin- and camptothecin-derivatized monomers and a cisplatin cross-linker.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A drug-delivering nanoparticle with cisplatin core (green) is formed by polymerization of doxorubicin- and camptothecin-derivatized monomers and a cisplatin cross-linker.

The first polymer nanoparticles that carry a defined ratio of three cancer drugs and release them with three independent triggering mechanisms have been developed. The approach could provide a new way of delivering specific amounts of multiple drugs to patients and could help researchers optimize doses of such combination therapies. The drug delivery nanoparticles were developed by Jeremiah A. Johnson of MIT and coworkers (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja502011g).

Patients with cancer and other conditions often benefit from taking cocktails of two or more drugs. Administering them in one package, instead of one at a time, can improve controlled dosing of disease cells by making it unnecessary for each agent to find its own way to the cocktail party. And nanoparticle packaging can make it easier to direct drugs selectively to disease sites, minimizing side effects that may occur when they hit extraneous targets.

Nanoparticle systems for combination therapies have been developed before. For example, attaching one drug noncovalently and another covalently to nanoparticles has made it possible to use separate release mechanisms to deliver the two agents independently. However, no previous nanoparticles have been able to “carry and release a precise ratio of more than two drugs,” Johnson says.

Instead of attaching drugs to nanoparticles, Johnson’s team synthesized nanoparticles from drug-containing building blocks. In two building blocks, the researchers linked doxorubicin or camptothecin to a norbornene monomer (along with a protective polyethylene glycol group). In a third unit, they inserted cisplatin between two norbornene monomers to form a cross-linking agent. The researchers then used a technique they developed earlier, called brush-first ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP), to combine the monomers and cross-linkers in specific amounts. Doxorubicin, camptothecin, and cisplatin are a standard combination therapy for aggressive ovarian cancers.

In tests on ovarian cancer cells, an independent trigger released each drug from the nanoparticles—reactions induced by ultraviolet light and an endogenous enzyme released doxorubicin and camptothecin, respectively, and a redox reaction induced by endogenous glutathione set cisplatin free.

The three-drug nanoparticles, with ratios matched to maximum tolerated doses of each of the drugs, were better than corresponding one- and two-drug-loaded nanoparticles at killing cultured ovarian cancer cells. “Mouse studies are ongoing,” Johnson says, adding that he and his coworkers are also testing four-drug combinations and coadministering nanoparticles and therapeutic small-interfering RNAs.

The study “represents a clever breakthrough in multidrug release through the simultaneous inclusion of different drugs, through distinct chemistries, within the same polymer platform,” comments Todd Emrick, a polymer therapeutics expert at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “ROMP is a smart choice of polymerization chemistry since it proceeds cleanly in the presence of the drugs.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Viral protein-and-dye combo destroys tumors in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fillable polymer microparticles offer a new means for delivering vaccines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE