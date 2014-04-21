PepsiCo, Senomyx To Enhance Saltiness

Senomyx, a taste science company, will receive research funding from PepsiCo for its 2014 salt taste program, with options to extend the funding. PepsiCo will receive nonexclusive rights to any salt flavor modifiers Senomyx discovers during the research period. Senomyx uses high-throughput screening methods to discover synthetic and natural molecules that trigger human taste buds. In March, a sweetness-enhancing ingredient developed by Senomyx and partners PepsiCo and Firmenich was granted the designation of “generally recognized as safe” for use in beverages by the expert panel of the Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Association (C&EN, March 17, page 8).
