Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Scripps Looks To Partner

Drug Discovery: Initiative will launch industry-academic collaborations starting with Johnson & Johnson

by Lisa M. Jarvis
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: James McEntee, courtesy of TSRI
Scripps Advance will partner with big pharma to foster science residing inside Scripps labs such as this one.
Generic lab shot from The Scripps Research Institute.
Credit: James McEntee, courtesy of TSRI
Scripps Advance will partner with big pharma to foster science residing inside Scripps labs such as this one.

In a bid to create more productive partnerships with industry, Scripps Research Institute has launched Scripps Advance, a vehicle for turning promising projects from inside and outside Scripps’s labs into drug candidates. Scripps Advance will work with major drug firms to select, develop, and fund research projects.

Johnson & Johnson is the first big company to sign on to the initiative, and Scripps is seeking up to three additional big pharma partners.

Scripps Advance and its partners will jointly nominate projects and then determine how to structure a company to develop them. One company has been formed already with partner Atlas Venture. Padlock Therapeutics, which will deploy technology from Scripps researchers Paul Thompson and Kerry Mowen, is developing drugs that target a class of epigenetic modulators called protein arginine deiminases.

Scripps Advance departs from Scripps’s traditional partnering model. In the past, the institute established consecutive five-year pacts with individual drug companies, most recently Pfizer, which had the right to license any technology coming out of its labs in exchange for a fee that could go as high as $125 million.

In those earlier deals, “pharma had a unique window into the biotech scene” and access to interesting new technology, says Scott Forrest, Scripps’s vice president of business development. But in today’s resource-constrained environment, where companies are desperate to find drugs to fill their anemic pipelines, that blue-sky approach to research doesn’t work.

Scripps also thinks the new model will result in more fruitful partnerships. “If you look at the track record of clinical candidates generated by those deals, it’s not as strong as it could have been,” Forrest concedes.

Scripps Advance represents a new approach being taken by an academic institution to help shore up early-stage drug research. “There is a shortage in the U.S. for relatively early-stage capital,” says G. Steven Burrill, CEO of the life sciences investment firm Burrill & Co. He notes that some academic institutions are pursuing seed capital funds or other novel forms of partnership with industry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche pays Vividion $135 million for protein degradation
BMS and BioMotiv launch first biotech firm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer inks protein degradation deal with Arvinas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE