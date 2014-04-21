Steven A. Hofstadler, 48, a divisional vice president at Ibis Biosciences, died of an aortic dissection in San Diego on Jan. 18.
Born in Albuquerque, N.M., Hofstadler earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1988 from the University of New Mexico and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry in 1992 from the University of Texas, Austin.
After working briefly at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Hofstadler joined Isis Pharmaceuticals in Carlsbad, Calif., in 1997, and became a cofounder of its subsidiary Ibis Biosciences. He was named a divisional vice president of Ibis Biosciences in 2009, when the company was acquired by Abbott Laboratories.
Hofstadler’s research interests included development of advanced Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance mass spectrometry instrumentation and methodologies for the analysis of biomolecules and complex biological mixtures. He also focused on development and implementation of universal pathogen detection and diagnosis methods based on broad-range polymerase chain reaction amplification and high-performance mass spectrometry. He also applied mass spectrometry to human forensics and developed assays and platforms for biodetection applications.
Hofstadler is credited with more than 130 publications and 50 U.S. patents, as well as many international patents.
He received R&D 100 Awards in 2000 and 2005, the PerkinElmer Life Sciences Award for Innovation in High Throughput Screening in 2004, the Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Award in 2009, and the Abbott Molecular President’s Award in 2010. He was inducted into Abbott’s Volwiler Society as a Distinguished Research Fellow in 2012.
He served on numerous scientific committees and was a member of ACS from 1999 until 2008.
Hofstadler was a devout member of the North Coast Church. He enjoyed traveling with his family, participating in sports activities with his sons, listening to music, and being outdoors. He had a love for his country and a vision to better educate the nation’s youth in science.
He is survived by his wife, Nina; and his sons, Justin and Shane.
