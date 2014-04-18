Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Teflon-Patterned Paper

Peptide Synthesis: Nonstick barriers help build arrays for screening

by Carmen Drahl
April 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Most chemical reactions perform best when shaken or stirred. Active mixing maximizes the chances that reactant molecules will find one another. But chemists who are exploiting small-volume reactions on paper, which is a low-cost platform for synthesis and screening, rarely achieve such thorough mixing.

A team in Canada now suggests a solution for that issue: printing Teflon barriers onto paper (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201402037). The barriers direct where excess solvent seeps through, promoting mixing. The researchers, led by Ratmir Derda of the University of Alberta, used the technique to build 96 small peptides side by side on a sheet of paper about the size of an index card.

Printing barriers on paper isn’t a new idea, and researchers have used specially treated liquid-repelling paper before. But combining the barrier and liquid-repulsion concepts provides an improvement over established techniques, says Marya Lieberman, who builds paper analytical devices at the University of Notre Dame. Solvents dissolve the wax barriers often used, and other methods require specialized facilities. Derda’s Teflon technique, in contrast, uses a printer and simple solution processing to form solvent-resistant barriers that make the paper compatible with a wider range of chemistry, she says.

Though the peptide yields are not significantly better than those of established solid-phase peptide synthesis techniques, the work is a step forward in streamlining such syntheses, says Helen E. Blackwell, an expert in paper arrays at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Derda’s paper supports can be stacked as reagents are loaded and excesses are washed away. This “very clever strategy” may eventually facilitate interesting combinatorial chemistry, Blackwell says.

Derda has filed a provisional patent on the technology.

A liquid-handling robot pipets reactant solutions onto an array made from Teflon-patterned paper.
Credit: Courtesy of Ratmir Derda
A liquid-handling robot pipettes reactant solutions onto an array made from Teflon-patterned paper.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Conductive Ink For Elastic Electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene’s Insolubility Drives Materials Synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction Assembles Peptide Conjugates With Natural Amide Linkages

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE