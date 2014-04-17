Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Virginia Supreme Court Protects Climate Researcher's E-mails

University of Virginia will not release Michael Mann's e-mails relating to the once-contested "hockey stick" global temperature graph

by Cheryl Hogue
April 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The University of Virginia may protect the e-mails of a climate researcher from public disclosure, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled last week.

The state high court found that UVA, a public university, does not have to release e-mails of researcher Michael E. Mann under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Mann developed the once-contested “hockey stick” graph describing how global temperatures have changed over the past millennium. He worked for UVA from 1999 to 2005 and is now a professor at Pennsylvania State University.

Mann’s e-mails, the high court ruled, are exempt from disclosure because their release would put the state’s universities and colleges at a competitive disadvantage with private institutions of higher learning.

“This is a victory for science, public university faculty, and academic freedom,” Mann tells C&EN.

Seeking Mann’s e-mails was the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, a libertarian group dismissive of human-caused climate change, which recently changed its name from the American Tradition Institute.

The institute had maintained that protections should apply only if release of Mann’s records would harm the university’s competitive advantage. Consequently, the institute says it is grateful the court adopted this part of its arguments.

UVA calls the decision “consistent with the public nature of science” as well as with its public mission.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academic Freedom And Competitiveness
Academic Freedom: Public Universities Wrestle With Open Records Laws
Court Blocks Release Of Mann’s E-mails

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE