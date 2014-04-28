AMRI Will Close Syracuse Facility

In an effort to consolidate resources and reduce costs, Albany Molecular Research Inc. plans to close its Syracuse, N.Y., drug discovery and development services facility by the end of June. Services in Syracuse include chemical process R&D, custom synthesis, and scale-up of pharmaceutical intermediates and final drug products. Activities will be transferred to company facilities in Albany, N.Y.; Grafton, Wis.; Holywell, Wales; and Hyderabad, India. The site currently employs about 45 people, some of whom will relocate.
