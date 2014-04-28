Top Instrument Firms

April 28, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 17
The big companies in C&EN’s ranking continued to get bigger in 2013 as they sought dominant positions in the analytical and lab instruments market
Cover image:
Credit:
Advocates say enhanced oil recovery using CO2 can drive carbon capture and sequestration technologies
Core-shell nanoparticles within microcapsules create novel pigments that get their color from a physical phenomenon
A look at recent patenting activity in electrode materials for lithium-ion batteries, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
Dependent on imports for oil and gas, China is developing coal as a raw material for a range of materials
Optimism reigned at Europe’s largest lab instrumentation expo, where positive market expectations outweighed competition concerns