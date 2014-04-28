Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09217-cover-thermocxd.jpg
09217-cover-thermocxd.jpg
April 28, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 17

The big companies in C&EN’s ranking continued to get bigger in 2013 as they sought dominant positions in the analytical and lab instruments market

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 17
Business

Top Instrument Firms

A Carbon Commodity

Advocates say enhanced oil recovery using CO2 can drive carbon capture and sequestration technologies

Colloids Yield Full Color Palette

Core-shell nanoparticles within microcapsules create novel pigments that get their color from a physical phenomenon

  • Materials

    Patent Picks: Lithium-Ion Batteries

    A look at recent patenting activity in electrode materials for lithium-ion batteries, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    Forget Shale Gas, Coal Is China’s Chemical Feedstock Choice

    Dependent on imports for oil and gas, China is developing coal as a raw material for a range of materials

  • Business

    An Instrumentally Better Market On Display At Analytica

    Optimism reigned at Europe’s largest lab instrumentation expo, where positive market expectations outweighed competition concerns

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Earthworm’s Glow Unearthed

A new type of luciferin gives Siberian worm a blue hue

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Fossil-Infused Beer, 75 Million-Year-Old Turtle Bones

 

