AbbVie Drug Filing Is Enanta Windfall

Enanta Pharmaceuticals received a $20 million payment from AbbVie after AbbVie filed for FDA approval for an all-oral regimen that treats the hepatitis C virus. The drug includes the NS5A inhibitor ABT-267, the nonnucleoside polymerase inhibitor ABT-333, and the boosted protease inhibitor ABT-450/ritonavir, which was developed in collaboration with Enanta. The Watertown, Mass.-based biotech firm stands to receive another $20 million in May, when AbbVie expects to file for approval in Europe.
