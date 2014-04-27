Celebrating Alfred Bader At 90

Alfred Bader may be best known for cofounding Aldrich Chemical Co. (now part of Sigma-Aldrich) in 1951, and for being a preeminent art collector, but it’s his enormous body of charitable work that may be his greatest legacy.
With his wife, Isabel, Bader has given millions of dollars to causes he’s passionate about, including the American Chemical Society’s Project SEED program, which provides scholarships to economically disadvantaged high school students to conduct hands-on research. In addition, since 1986, the Baders have supported an ACS national award, the Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry.
In celebration of Bader’s 90th birthday this month, C&EN reflects on the contributions of this multifaceted chemist, businessman, art collector, and champion for chemistry education.
—Carl Djerassi, emeritus professor of chemistry, Stanford University
—Anita Hurtado, former Bader Scholar, now associate director in the Supply-Chain Organization at Merck & Co.
—Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director and CEO
—K. Barry Sharpless, W. M. Keck Professor of Chemistry, Scripps Research Institute, California
—Victor Snieckus, Bader Chair Emeritus in Organic Chemistry, Queen's University, Ontario
This statement by Alfred Bader became associated with Aldrich Chemical Co., which took pride in talking with its customers.
N-Methyl-N′-nitro-N-nitrosoguanidine, which was used in the preparation of diazomethane. MNNG was marketed through the company's first catalog, in 1951, a one-page document that grew to become the Aldrich Handbook. Sigma-Aldrich no longer sells MNNG, a potent mutagen and carcinogen.
—Elias J. Corey, emeritus professor of chemistry, Harvard University
