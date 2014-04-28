Celgene Pays Big For Antisense Drug

Celgene has agreed to pay $710 million to Ireland’s Nogra Pharma to license GED-0301, an oral antisense DNA oligonucleotide being developed for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. The drug works by shutting down messenger RNA that encodes for a protein, Smad7, involved in inflammation. On the basis of the results of a Phase II clinical trial, Celgene plans to initiate a Phase III program by the end of the year. If the drug is approved and successful, milestone payments to Nogra could reach $1.8 billion.
