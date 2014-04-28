Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cellulosic Ethanol Slammed

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

After accounting for the reduction of organic carbon in the soil due to the removal of corn residues normally left in the field, cellulosic ethanol fuels can emit 7% more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than can gasoline, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change (2014, DOI: 10.1038/nclimate2187). A team of University of Nebraska researchers led by assistant professor Adam Liska simulated the effects of making the fuels from residues on 128 million acres. The researchers found that removing the residues would release 50 to 70 g of CO2 per megajoule of energy contained in the biofuels produced. Total emissions generated from producing biofuels, the report says, amounts to 100 g of CO2 per MJ, which is higher than federal emissions reduction requirements for biofuels and even tops the levels from gasoline. The Renewable Fuels Association, a trade group, attacked the study’s methodology. The assumption that farmers would remove 60–75% of residues is out of line with the 40–50% generally regarded as the sustainable limit, RFA says. “At a fundamental level, the farmer’s livelihood depends on sustaining or improving soil health,” RFA says. “Growers strive to ensure their most valuable asset (soil) is properly protected and managed.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA Lowers Cellulose-Based Renewable Fuel Goal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic Ethanol Production Lags
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy's Hidden Cost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE