Chemical Maker CABB Changes Hands Again

European private equity firm Permira has agreed to buy CABB International, a German maker of specialty and custom-synthesized chemicals. The company is a leading supplier of monochloroacetic acid, which it produces in Germany, India, and, soon, China. Spun off from Clariant in 2005, CABB has for the past three years been owned by Bridgepoint Capital, another private equity firm. From 2007 to 2011, it was owned by AXA Private Equity, now known as Ardian.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter