Ethane Export Center Set For Gulf Coast

Gas processing firm Enterprise Products is planning what it claims will be the world’s largest ethane export facility. When it opens in 2016 on the Texas Gulf Coast, the plant will have the capacity to export 240,000 barrels per day of ethane, enough to support nearly 4 million metric tons of annual ethylene production. A world-scale ethylene cracker has about 1.5 million metric tons of capacity. European companies including Ineos and Versalis want to import cheap ethane from the U.S. to feed their crackers. Enterprise says U.S. ethane capacity exceeds demand by 300,000 bbl per day. And even though chemical firms plan to build 11 new U.S. ethylene crackers, the glut will expand, Enterprise projects, to 700,000 bbl per day by 2020.
