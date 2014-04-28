Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government Roundup

April 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

E-cigarettes would be subject to FDA regulation under a proposed rule announced last week. FDA currently regulates cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, and smokeless tobacco, but the agency wants to extend its authority to cover additional products, including electronic or e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, waterpipe or hookah tobacco, and nicotine gels.

Attorneys general from 13 states are against draft legislation recently released by Republicans in the House of Representatives to reform the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act. They oppose the draft’s provisions that would preempt state chemical laws.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a ruling against ExxonMobil that ordered the company to pay $105 million in damages for polluting New York City’s groundwater with the gasoline additive methyl tert-butyl ether. The decision leaves intact a 2013 appellate court ruling that upheld the judgment.

Chinese officials say they will appeal a World Trade Organization ruling that the country illegally restricted trade in rare-earth minerals. China claims that the rules protect the environment, but its competitors say the restrictions help Chinese companies.

FDA’s drug review divisions vary widely in the time they take to approve new drugs, concludes a report from Manhattan Institute, a policy think tank. From 2004 to 2012, the time for approval of cancer and antiviral drugs was roughly twice as fast as average and three times as fast as drugs for neurological disorders.

EPA last week agreed with two oil industry petitioners and significantly lowered the amount of cellulosic ethanol required to be blended with gasoline in 2013 from 6 million gal to 810,185 gal. The change matches the level actually produced in the U.S.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA cracks down on flavored e-cigarette cartridges
Ethanol Makers Fight EPA’s Renewable Fuel Rule
States, Industries Seek Review For Mercury Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE