Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Learning Next Door To Industry

Site Map: Thousands of schools are located within a mile of chemical plants

by Glenn Hess
April 25, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Map of U.S. showing schools within one mile of a high-risk chemical facility.
Credit: Center for Effective Government
This map shows schools (blue markers) that are located within 1 mile of a high-risk chemical facility (red markers).

One in 10 U.S. children attends school in the shadow of a potentially dangerous chemical facility, according to a report issued by the advocacy group Center for Effective Government.

The analysis, displayed through an interactive map on the group’s website, shows that 4.6 million children at nearly 10,000 schools across the U.S. attend class within a mile of a facility that produces, uses, or stores chemicals that can pose a risk to human health if they are spilled, released into the air, or involved in an explosion.

“The number of children who are potentially in harm’s way is deeply troubling,” says Katherine McFate, president of the center.

The center and other activist groups have called for stronger chemical information disclosure standards, more oversight by federal and state agencies, and better emergency response planning.

The chemical industry, however, says more regulation is not the answer. “We need better coordination at the state and local level, including access to key health and safety data by first responders,” says Lawrence D. Sloan, CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, an industry trade association.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE