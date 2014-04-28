Merck Experiment Reaches Space Station

The SpaceX-3 Dragon space capsule reached the International Space Station last week carrying an experiment for Merck Research Laboratories. Merck is seeking to crystallize a human monoclonal antibody to help determine its physical structure. Protein crystals grown in zero gravity can achieve larger sizes and more nearly perfect structures than those grown under the influence of Earth’s gravity, NASA says.
