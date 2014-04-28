Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New Organic Designs For Ferroelectrics

Computational technique evaluates polymorphic crystal structures and predicts new combinations for making record-setting materials

by Mitch Jacoby
April 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Xiao Cheng Zeng
This computationally designed organic ferroelectric material consists of a TTF electron donor (orange) and derivatized PMDI electron acceptor (blue).
Organization of electron donor (orange) and electron acceptor groups (blue) in a theoretically predicted organic ferroelectric crystal.
Credit: Xiao Cheng Zeng
This computationally designed organic ferroelectric material consists of a TTF electron donor (orange) and derivatized PMDI electron acceptor (blue).

Using a newly developed computational technique to predict structural and electronic properties of as-yet-unsynthesized materials, chemists have designed a group of ferroelectric organic crystals that promise to outperform current state-of-the-art materials (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5017393). Ferroelectric materials have a knack for flipping electrical polarization when triggered by an electric field. That property makes them useful in random access memory devices, capacitors, and transistors. Common ferroelectrics such as barium titanate are inorganic. Because the range of applications could be broadened by lighter, more flexible, and less expensive materials, scientists have been searching for organic versions. Motivated by a 2012 study reporting success in synthesizing ferroelectrics based on tetrathiafulvalene (TTF), an electron donor, and pyromellitic diimide (PMDI), an electron acceptor, Shuang Chen and Xiao Cheng Zeng of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, computationally screened tens of thousands of crystal structures based on TTF and PMDI motifs. The search turned up three highly stable compounds with predicted polarization values up to twice as large as today’s top performers.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE