Novozymes Slates Microbe R&D Center

Novozymes will build a $36 million research center in Cary, N.C., to study microorganisms that improve crop yield, soil fertility, and pest control. About 100 researchers will work at the new facility when it is completed in three years. Some of the research conducted at the site will advance an alliance Novozymes announced in December with Monsanto. That deal calls for the two firms to join forces in developing microbial technology to increase crop productivity.
