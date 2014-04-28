Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Squeezing More Out Of Corn Leftovers

Compositional analysis of a waste stream from ethanol production shows it could be a valuable source of feedstock chemicals

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

There’s a lot more to corn than the sugar used as a sweetener and to make ethanol. A characterization study on one of the by-products of corn processing, a condensed liquid known as defatted corn syrup (DCS), suggests that it has been overlooked as a potential valuable source of biobased chemicals (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/sc400508p). When corn is milled and processed, a major part of the starting material is drawn off to ferment into ethanol. Most of the leftover solids, called dried distillers grains, are repurposed as animal feed. David R. Shonnard and coworkers at Michigan Technological University decided to take a closer look at DCS, which is often added to the dried distillers grains, by carrying out a detailed compositional analysis. The researchers found that the waste liquid is rich in fiber, carbohydrates, protein, and more. They then calculated the potential yields of various chemicals that could be made via fermentation processes using the roughly 700,000 metric tons of the material produced annually in the U.S. Although DCS doesn’t appear useful for making fuels, it could be used to meet current U.S. demand for succinic acid (about 25,000 metric tons) or global demand for histidine (360 metric tons). Biobased chemical manufacturer Working Bugs, which was involved in the study, is considering options for capitalizing on the findings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cargill and Virent eye biobased chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil Studying Cellulosic Fuels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interest In Biobased Levulinic Acid Grows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE