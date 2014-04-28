Start-Up Firm Claims Catalyst Breakthrough

Catalytic Technologies Ltd. says its titanium-based catalysts are being tested commercially in Asia as a replacement for antimony oxide catalysts now used to make polyethylene terephthalate (PET). In addition to eliminating a heavy metal, the catalyst can yield high-quality PET for bottles with less plastic, high thermal stability, and improved clarity, the British firm says. Its target is to capture 50% of the PET catalyst market within five years.
