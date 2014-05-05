Advertisement

People

ACS Issues Call For Papers For Central Regional Meeting

Conference will be held on Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Most Popular in People

The 45th Central Regional Meeting (CERM 2014) of the American Chemical Society will be held on Oct. 29–Nov. 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Green Tree in the southwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh. The theme of the meeting is “Bridging Chemistry & Innovation.”

Papers are requested for symposia covering analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, organic, medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry; energy; chemical education; and more.

Abstracts may be submitted online through the CERM 2014 website at www.acscerm2014.org. The deadline for abstract submission is Aug. 29.

Technical program highlights include three general poster sessions and a fourth dedicated to undergraduate research, a symposium on diversity in the chemical sciences, and sessions on green chemistry and on proteomics. Other sessions will cover chemistry education, materials characterization, nucleic-acid-based materials, and energy-related research. Three innovative researchers—Sara E. Skrabalak of Indiana University, Bloomington; Bradley D. Smith of the University of Notre Dame; and Vicki H. Wysocki of Ohio State University—will present plenary lectures highlighting the meeting’s theme.

CERM 2014 attendees are encouraged to visit a two-day exhibition showcasing the latest products from a range of vendors and to challenge them in a Nintendo Wii tournament. Attendees are also invited to network with scientific recruiters and learn about graduate schools at the Graduate School & Recruitment Fair.

Special events will include a welcome reception, “Wii, Wine & ’Wiches”; outings to learn the science of rum production; and a behind-the-scenes tour of and ride on Pittsburgh’s famous Duquesne Incline funicular. Special luncheons to serve all attendees will be held each day. They will include Younger Chemists Committee and Women Chemists Committee lunches, a Project SEED Celebration Luncheon and poster session, and an Undergraduate Network & Résumé Luncheon. Two ACS Leadership Institute courses will be held, “Fostering Innovation” and “Leading Change,” as well as the “Finding Your Pathway” career workshop and one-on-one résumé reviews.

The awards banquet will feature presentations by the ACS Pittsburgh Section’s 2014 Distinguished Service Award and 2014 Pittsburgh Award winners. Awards being presented will include the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Former ACS Central Region chairs and 50- and 60-year members will also be recognized.

Advance registration for the meeting will end on Oct. 3. Regular registration will continue through Nov. 1. Please visit the CERM 2014 website for registration, contact information, and up-to-date details on events as they become available.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

