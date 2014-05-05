Advertisement

May 5, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 18

Decades-old separation method has reemerged as an analytical tool, but it remains unclear whether it can gain broader acceptance

Cover image:

Credit:

Analytical Chemistry

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Seeks New Users

Decades-old separation method has reemerged as an analytical tool, but it remains unclear whether it can gain broader acceptance

Ammonium Nitrate Accident Findings

Safety board investigation of Texas explosion faults company, as well as government regulations and oversight

Food Fights

To address online consumer activism, food makers are advised to embrace openness

  • Biological Chemistry

    Apple Peels Are Good, Green Tomatoes Even Better

    A natural steroidal compound from tomatoes protects against muscle atrophy while improving strength and endurance

  • Pharmaceuticals

    New Rutgers Focuses On Academic, Industrial Collaborations

    Rutgers seeks to parlay its merger with New Jersey medical schools into an economic development engine

  • Policy

    Academic Freedom And Competitiveness

    Court ruling protects science-related e-mails of researchers at Virginia universities from release to public

Physical Chemistry

Studying Warfare Agents Directly

A surface science instrument adapted for highly toxic compounds permits study of environmental and decontamination effects

