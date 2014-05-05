Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Seeks New Users

May 5, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 18
Decades-old separation method has reemerged as an analytical tool, but it remains unclear whether it can gain broader acceptance
Cover image:
Credit:
Decades-old separation method has reemerged as an analytical tool, but it remains unclear whether it can gain broader acceptance
Safety board investigation of Texas explosion faults company, as well as government regulations and oversight
A natural steroidal compound from tomatoes protects against muscle atrophy while improving strength and endurance
Rutgers seeks to parlay its merger with New Jersey medical schools into an economic development engine
Court ruling protects science-related e-mails of researchers at Virginia universities from release to public
A surface science instrument adapted for highly toxic compounds permits study of environmental and decontamination effects