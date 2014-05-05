Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Air Pollution Rule Revived

High Court: Justices endorse EPA’s efforts to reduce cross-state pollution

by Glenn Hess
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The Supreme Court ruled that EPA can regulate emissions that lead to air pollution in downwind states.
U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, DC.
Credit: Shutterstock
The Supreme Court ruled that EPA can regulate emissions that lead to air pollution in downwind states.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of air pollution that drifts across state lines. By a 6-2 vote, the court ruled that EPA did not violate the Clean Air Act when it implemented a federal scheme in 2011 for reducing power plant emissions across 28 states in the eastern half of the U.S.

The regulation will reduce the sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides emitted from about 1,000 coal-fired power plants in states such as Ohio and Michigan that contribute to high levels of soot and smog in New York, Connecticut, and other downwind states. The pollution has prevented many cities and counties from complying with federal air quality standards.

Utility companies and several affected states had sued to block the rule, arguing that the Clean Air Act envisions EPA and the states working cooperatively to limit air pollution. In August 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed and struck down the regulation on the grounds that EPA had exceeded its authority in setting emissions targets for states. The Supreme Court decision overturns the appeals court ruling.

Writing for the majority, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that EPA’s cross-state air pollution rule reasonably interprets the “good neighbor” provision of the Clean Air Act, which is intended to ensure that the emissions from one state’s power plants do not cause harmful pollution levels in neighboring states.

“EPA’s cost-effective allocation of emission reductions among upwind States, we hold, is a permissible, workable, and equitable interpretation of the Good Neighbor Provision,” Ginsburg wrote.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia asserted that EPA deprived states an opportunity to craft their own plans to curb emissions before prescribing a federal fix, even though that approach has “zero textual basis” in the clean air statute.

EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy calls the ruling a “resounding victory for public health.”

But the industry-backed Electric Reliability Coordinating Council says it is concerned that EPA “may be emboldened to take actions that undermine cooperation with the states” and endanger electric reliability and affordability.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Court Gives Go-Ahead To Air Pollution Rule
Regulating Greenhouse Gas Emissions
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE