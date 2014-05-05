Advertisement

Materials

Albert H. Greer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Albert H. Greer, 94, an industrial chemist with ion-exchange resin expertise, died on Jan. 24.

Born in Brooklyn, Greer earned a B.S. in chemistry from the City College of New York in 1941, and a master’s degree in 1945 and a Ph.D. in 1949, both in organic chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering).

During his 60-year career, he worked as a senior research polymer chemist and research chemist manager in Birmingham, N.J., for companies including Permutit, Ritter Pfaudler, Sybron Chemicals, Bayer, and Lanxess.

Greer created products for use in water softening, mixed-bed demineralization, and high-quality water production. He also developed toner polymers for Xerox while at Ritter Pfaudler. He is credited with approximately 45 patents.

Greer was a member of Sigma Xi and Phi Lambda Upsilon and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.

He was an avid gardener, growing orchids and bonsai plants. He enjoyed the rose garden at his former home in Haddonfield, N.J., as well as classical music and travel.

Greer is survived by his daughter, Adriane Posner; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren. His wife, Helene, died in 1991 after 45 years of marriage.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
