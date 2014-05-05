Ashland Scholars

Ashland is a leading global company that provides specialty chemicals, technologies, and expertise to customers worldwide.
Mazi Richburg is a graduate of West Catholic Preparatory High School. Under the mentorship of Na Zhang of the University of Pennsylvania, Richburg conducted research titled “Synthesis of ABn Dendrons via Nickel-Based Catalysis.” He is majoring in chemical engineering at Drexel University.
Brian Tran is a graduate of Delmar High School in Delaware. He conducted research at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, under the guidance of Victoria Volkis. His research is titled “The Antioxidant Capacity of Aronia melanocarpa as a Function of Treatment.” He is majoring in chemistry at the University of Delaware in Newark.
