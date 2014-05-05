BMS Adds Tau Antibody With iPierian Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb has paid $175 million in cash, with the promise of up to $550 million in milestones, to acquire privately held iPierian. With the deal, BMS gains the rights to IPN007, an antibody aimed at progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and other neurodegenerative diseases associated with the buildup of tau, a protein believed to help regulate the activity of brain cells. IPN007 is expected to enter Phase I studies in early 2015 as a treatment for PSP, but it has the potential to be useful in treating Alzheimer’s disease.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter