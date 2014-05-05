Advertisement

People

Bayer Scholars

by Linda Wang
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
The Bayer USA Foundation has been a major donor to Project SEED, as well as a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.

Minh-Thu Phan is a graduate of Morrow High School in Georgia. At Clayton State University, in Morrow, Phan conducted research under Jonathan Lyon titled “The Interaction of Methanol & Vanadium Catalyst.” Phan is majoring in chemistry at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Kristy Verma is a graduate of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif. She conducted research at the University of California, Merced, under the mentorship of Erik Menke. Her research was titled “Nanowires & Todorokite for Rechargeable Aluminum Ion Batteries.” She is majoring in biochemistry at Merced College.

Van Vo graduated from Woodland High School in California. Under the guidance of Jincui Huang of the University of California, Davis, Vo conducted research titled “Bioanalytical Mass Spectrometry.” Vo is majoring in chemistry at UCLA.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
