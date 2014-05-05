China’s state media have begun a campaign to defend p-xylene, a widely used chemical that has been the subject of numerous environmental protests in recent years.
China’s state television is broadcasting reports describing how p-xylene is produced in other countries with no public anxiety. A segment on Singapore that aired late last month, for example, noted that petrochemical facilities in the island-state are located a mere 1.5 miles from the business district.
Editorial writers at state-affiliated newspapers are also weighing in with defenses of the chemical because of its role in economic development.
The latest Chinese protests against p-xylene occurred last month in the southern city of Maoming (C&EN, April 7, page 9). A survey taken soon after by the nationalist newspaperGlobal Times revealed how unloved the chemical is countrywide. Support for the construction of p-xylene plants stood at no more than 20% in five cities where protests have occurred, according to the survey.
Derived from oil refinery sidestreams, p-xylene is used to make polyester fibers and plastics, including resin for soda bottles. The chemical is toxic but less so than substances such as benzene and vinyl chloride that are widely made in China and aren’t significantly opposed.
The China Association for Science & Technology, which calls itself a bridge between Chinese scientists and the country’s government, held a conference on p-xylene in early April that was attended by about 300 scientists and industry representatives. A CAST speaker said the association has a responsibility to educate the public on the merits of a chemical that plays an important role in economic development.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter