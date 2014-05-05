The Ciba Foundation, through the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars Endowment, offers first-year SEED scholarship recipients scholarships for the next three years of their chemical science degree programs.
The recipients for this year are Soany Heredia, who is majoring in chemical biology at Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J.; Alison Logia, who is majoring in chemical engineering at Stanford University; and Christian Ugaz, who is majoring in biochemistry at Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, N.J.
