Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Drop The Social Agenda

May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

“The Crimes of Lead” reviewed interesting statistics, hypotheses, and facts about the effects of lead on the brain (C&EN, Feb. 3, page 27). However, the presentation of the material with a central theme of crime is unfortunate. Much better would have been an overall review of studies of cognitive impairment by lead, with the crime connection included but not dominant.

A social-cause bias is evident from the article’s use of the phrase “act out” instead of “misbehave” and the insertion of a quote suggesting that reevaluation of crime policies is in order. I do not dispute the possibility that lead toxicity contributes to aggressive behavior, and it seems clear we should strive toward low-lead environments for many reasons, but C&EN should not promote social agendas by making cases for related hypotheses of causality.

John C. Thompson
Coatesville, Pa.

The Article About lead tries to prove that low-level environmental lead exposure results in criminal brain activity. As demonstrated in the article, misinformation, disinformation, and media hype exist concerning very low level exposures to lead. I was one of 60 international lead experts invited to the Environmental Protection Agency’s airborne criteria document committee meetings in the early 1980s.

It’s important to note that all humans around the world are exposed to low levels of thousands of chemical agents—including lead—found in water, air, soil, food, and so on, all of which are well below any threshold of adverse effects but toxic at high exposure concentrations.

Blood lead levels—including the earlier safety standard of 40 µg per deciliter—are a measure of recent exposures, not clinical toxicity. Adverse health effects such as blood enzyme inhibition, colic, encephalopathy, and death are necessary findings. But insignificant IQ changes claimed by Herbert Needleman et al. at the 1980 committee meetings are not. R. A. Kehoe, a pioneering lead expert, reported toxicity in adults and children with blood lead levels at 80 µg/dL and above.

It is important to identify levels, conditions, and especially the form of lead to which a person is exposed. Insoluble lead compounds are often not absorbed into the body and are excreted without any adverse effects. Tetraethyl lead, a very toxic form of lead, causes rats to fight (“boxing rats”) and has been shown as lead deposits in rats’ brains. Toxic exposures in experimental studies in animals have erroneously been assumed relevant to humans at low-level exposures without any evidence of toxicity.

Environmental lead is ubiquitous around the world and results in low levels of lead in human tissues. I reported on lead in tissues of normal cadavers from the Cincinnati area and compared those lead levels with studies from England and Japan. Cadaver studies from Manchester, England, show normal tissue lead concentrations at two to four times the concentrations seen in my Cincinnati cadaver studies. Similar studies done in Japan showed normal tissue lead levels five times or more higher than in the Cincinnati bodies.

Environmental lead concentrations in England and Japan were much higher than in the U.S., contradicting the assertions by Needleman et al. that very low levels of blood lead cause mental problems in children or adults.

Stanley B. Gross
Burke, Va.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers link fetal hormone to pregnancy nausea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Childhood obesity linked to indoor air pollution
Water Danger Overstated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE