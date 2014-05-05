Forest Labs Will Acquire Furiex

Forest Laboratories will pay up to $1.5 billion to purchase Furiex Pharmaceuticals of Morrisville, N.C. Furiex expects to apply soon for FDA approval for its lead product, eluxadoline, a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome. Forest has agreed to sell Furiex’s royalties on two other drugs to Royalty Pharma for $415 million, provided the deal goes through. Forest expanded its gastroenterology business earlier this year by acquiring the specialty pharma firm Aptalis for $2.9 billion. Meanwhile, the generic drug maker Actavis is in the process of acquiring Forest for $25 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter