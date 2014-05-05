Fosbinder Scholars

The estate of Elizabeth Ernst Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russel J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment in his name for college scholarships for Project SEED graduates.
Keon Ho Lim is a graduate of Millburn High School in New Jersey. Lim conducted research under the mentorship of David Case at Rutgers University, Piscataway. His research is titled “The Effects of Proline, Hydroxyproline & (2S, 4R)-4-Fluoroproline on Interchain Hydrogen Bonding Behavior in Collagen Triple Helixes: A Computational Study.” He is majoring in chemistry at Harvard University.
Christine Mai graduated from North Shore Senior High School in Houston. Under the mentorship of Michael Matson at the University of Houston, Downtown, Mai conducted research titled “Carbon Nanotubes and Their Possible Effect on Positron Range.” She is majoring in natural science at Rice University in Houston.
