Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Glass Properties 'Fossilize' In Amber

Study of near-ideal glass identifies inherent characteristics that are independent of sample history

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bjorn Svensson/Science Source
A fly fossilized in amber.
Amber containing a fossilized fly.
Credit: Bjorn Svensson/Science Source
A fly fossilized in amber.

Amber is polymerized, hardened tree resin that is prized for its golden color and ability to preserve animal and plant materials. After undergoing thermodynamic stabilization for millions of years, it can be considered an almost ideal glass. By studying 110 million-year-old samples from a cave in Spain, a team has identified some properties of the glass, such as its specific heat capacity at low temperature, that appear to be intrinsic to the material and not dependent on its history (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.112.165901). Led by Miguel A. Ramos of the Autonomous University of Madrid, the researchers studied pristine amber as well as samples that they annealed below, near, and above the glass-transition temperature. Unexpectedly, they found that all samples have the same specific heat capacity at low temperature. The finding indicates that certain thermodynamic properties of the glass are “fossilized” in the material. Amber may serve as a model for studying puzzling properties of the glass state, the authors suggest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beetle shells provide beauty and brawn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Concrete creep mechanism explained
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strain-induced color changes in biomimetic materials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE