Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Metal-Organic Framework Exhibits Record-Setting Conductivity

Nickel-containing MOF compound shows promise for electronics applications

by Mitch Jacoby
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mircea Dinca/MIT
This molecular model depicts the structure of a highly conducting nickel-containing metal organic framework material.
Credit: Mircea Dinca/MIT

The potential for using electrically conducting, atomically thin materials in advanced electronic devices is driving a search for new examples of these so-called two-dimensional conducting materials. Only a handful of examples, such as graph­ene, are known. A team of chemists at MIT and Harvard University just added a new one to the list. Led by MIT’s Mircea Dinca, the team reports that a new metal-organic framework compound composed of Ni3 groups and hexaaminotriphenylene units (shown) exhibits record-setting electrical conductivity for a MOF (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja502765n). The team finds that in bulk form, the MOF’s conductivity measures 2 siemens per cm, about 100 times as high as the highest-conducting MOFs reported previously. Thin films of the MOF, which is the form more likely to be relevant to electronics applications, consistently exhibit a far higher room-temperature conductivity value: 40 S/cm. The team notes that unlike pure graphene, the new MOF is endowed with a band gap, a key electronic property essential to semiconductor electronics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskite ferroelectrics go metal-free
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Organic Designs For Ferroelectrics
Probing Graphene’s Magnetism In Detail

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE