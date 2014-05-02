Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method Provides 3-D Map Of Dopamine Signaling In The Brain

Neurochemistry: New method brings chemical specificity to functional magnetic resonance imaging

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Science
Chemically specific fMRI shows high dopamine levels in the core region of the nucleus accumbens (enclosed by the dashed line) of a rat’s brain. Solid white lines indicate significant brain-tissue boundaries.
fMRI image of dopamine in a rat brain.
Credit: Adapted from Science
Chemically specific fMRI shows high dopamine levels in the core region of the nucleus accumbens (enclosed by the dashed line) of a rat’s brain. Solid white lines indicate significant brain-tissue boundaries.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) usually provides a general picture of neural activity. A new method “gives molecular meaning to fMRI,” says Alan Jasanoff, a professor of biological engineering at MIT and leader of the team that developed the method. His team used a dopamine-sensitive MRI contrast agent to construct a three-dimensional map of the neurotransmitter in rat brains (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1249380).

The contrast agent is a dopamine-binding variant of a paramagnetic heme protein. The researchers injected the protein into the nucleus accumbens region of rat brains. This region is thought to be involved with pleasure and addiction, both of which are linked to dopamine. They then electrically stimulated a nearby region of the brain to release dopamine.

They acquired fMRI images every eight seconds and averaged over multiple stimuli. The resulting 3-D dopamine map revealed that the highest levels were in the core of the nucleus accumbens. Electrochemical point measurements of dopamine release in identically treated rats revealed substantial dopamine release in the same regions identified by fMRI.

The fact that the fMRI measurements agreed with electrochemical point measurements is “comforting,” Jasanoff says. The fMRI method essentially allows the researchers to make many point measurements simultaneously. “From that, we get a map,” Jasanoff says.

R. Mark Wightman, an electrochemist and neuroscientist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, notes that the method’s sensitivity needs to greatly improve to get into the range necessary to detect endogenous dopamine levels. “What is exciting is the three-dimensional view—four when you include time,” he says.

The strategy should work for other neurotransmitters, Jasanoff says. “Developing other probes to produce contrast changes in response to different analytes will enable the technique to be extended, in many directions,” he says.

“It remains a bit down the road for us to apply these methods to study the human brain,” says Bruce R. Rosen, an fMRI expert at Harvard Medical School, “but it once again shows the power of MRI to surprise us with its flexibility and utility.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein tracks calcium levels in MRI
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Using magnets to turn on neurons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists Watch Neural Connections Strengthen In Live Mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE