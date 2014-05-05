Michigan Spin-Off Signs With Medivation

OncoFusion Therapeutics, an oncology drug company formed in 2012 by two University of Michigan professors, has signed a licensing agreement with the San Francisco-based biotech firm Medivation. The deal gives Medivation rights to develop and commercialize compounds discovered by OncoFusion that target bromodomain and extraterminal proteins, which regulate genes and play a role in cancer. Medivation is involved in a lawsuit with professors from the University of California, Los Angeles, over a similar compound licensing agreement (C&EN, April 21, page 8).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter