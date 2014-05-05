Milton Manes, 95, a physical chemist who worked in government, industry, and academia, died on Feb. 27 in Pittsburgh.
Born in New York City, Manes earned a bachelor’s degree from the City College of New York in 1937 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Duke University in 1947.
After moving to Pittsburgh, he served as a physical chemist with the U.S. Bureau of Mines, Koppers, and Pittsburgh Activated Carbon Co. He was also head of the Adsorption Fellowship at Mellon Institute (now Carnegie Mellon University). He moved to Kent State University in 1967 to serve as a professor in the chemistry department before returning to Pittsburgh upon his retirement in 1985. His research focused on activated carbon.
Manes was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Stephen; and daughter, Eleanor.
