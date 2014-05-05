Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymer Mimics Natural Joint Lubricant

Material could serve as water-based ‘grease’ in artificial joints, reducing wear

by Journal News and Community
May 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Artificial joints implanted in patients usually have to be replaced after 10 years because a lack of good lubrication causes the joints to wear out. To find a better lubricant that’s also biocompatible, researchers have synthesized a polymer that mimics the structure and function of lubricin, a protein that occurs naturally in the fluid that cushions joints (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja501770y). Xavier Banquy of the University of Montreal and colleagues designed the polymer with two end domains that anchor it to surfaces, as well as a dense, springy area in the middle shaped like a bottlebrush. When two polymer-coated surfaces move toward each other, the bottlebrush domains touch and compress as the applied pressure increases. To test the lubricant, the researchers coated two mica plates with the polymer and measured the compressive force associated with squeezing the plates together and the frictional force caused by sliding one plate against the other. They then calculated the friction coefficient of the polymer. They found that the material lubricates much better than lubricin over a wide range of sliding speeds and pressures, Banquy says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE