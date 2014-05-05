Project SEED Scholars

These scholarships are provided through the generosity of ACS friends and members.
PaHoua Cheng graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High in Wisconsin. Under the mentorship of Mike Zach at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, Cheng conducted research titled “Developing Zinc Oxide Nanowire Gradient Films.” Cheng is majoring in chemistry at the university.
Leysa López González is a graduate of Jose Collazo Colon High School in Juncos, P.R. Under the mentorship of José Prieto at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, González conducted research titled “General Stereo-controlled Strategy for the Synthesis of Syn, Anti, Syn Stereotetrads Using the Ireland-Claisen Rearrangement.” González is majoring in biotechnology at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras.
