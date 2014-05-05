Solvay And Invista Bury The Hatchet

Solvay and Invista have settled a long-simmering dispute over ownership of technology used to make a nylon 6,6 feedstock at their Butachimie joint venture in France. The two firms have been fighting since 2008 when Invista alleged that Solvay stole its Gen 1 butadiene-to-adiponitrile process in order to build an adiponitrile plant in Asia. Both parties now agree that Invista owns the technology. Invista has given Solvay an option to reserve capacity in an adiponitrile plant Invista plans to build in China.
