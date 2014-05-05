Tesla Car Buoys Sumitomo Separators

Sumitomo Chemical will more than double its capacity for lithium-ion battery separators in Japan. The firm notes that sales of the material have benefited from the success in North America and Europe of Tesla Motors’ Model S electric car. The car uses Panasonic batteries that are made with Sumitomo separators. The separators, in turn, are fabricated out of aramid fiber and ceramic on a polyolefin substrate.
