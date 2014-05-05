Verdezyne Raises Funds From Malaysia

Industrial biotech firm Verdezyne will receive $48 million from investors led by Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Berhad. BP and DSM are also among the investors. Verdezyne engineers yeast to produce biobased chemicals. At a press event in Malaysia, CEO E. William Radany told reporters that the company has chosen Malaysia to build a plant to make the nylon intermediate dodecanedioic acid out of a palm oil by-product. He said the facility will produce 30 million lb per year, about 30% of current world demand.
